Jenelle Evans ‘Filming’ For New Reality Show After Getting Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans parted ways with MTV in May after her husband David Eason admitted to killing their family dog and she refused to leave him. But the reality star is keeping the cameras rolling and plans to share ‘her truth’ soon.

The past few months have been especially dramatic for former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 27. First, her husband David Eason, 31, admitted to killing Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget and then, as a result of his actions, her kids Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 4, were taken away from her. She finally won back custody on July 3, after weeks of being separated from them. Because MTV stopped filming with her months ago, none of the dramatic events will air on the MTV show. But that hasn’t stopped Jenelle from documenting her battle to get her kids back.

A Teen Mom insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jenelle has been shooting things on her own. “She’s let it be known that she’s planning to have her own show. She’s been filming her life during this custody battle because she feels that’s the only way to get her truth out there. She has not said where the footage will air but it’s not going to be on MTV,” our source says.

Now that Jenelle has her kids back, she is rejoicing — but not everyone is happy with the judge’s ruling. Her ex Nathan Griffith, who is her son Kaiser‘s dad, is furious and planning to appeal the ruling. As HollywoodLife previously reported, the loving father wants to go for primary custody. But first he’s planning to focus on appealing the recent ruling because he wants to make sure his son doesn’t get hurt.

Surprisingly, even though Nathan recently accused Jenelle of being an unfit parent, not everyone in his family is against her. Nathan’s sister Heather Griffith recently told HollywoodLife, in an EXCLUSIVE interview, that she doesn’t feels Jenelle is a bad mom. “I think a lot of things have been exaggerated and blown out of proportion. I don’t see Jenelle as an unfit parent or someone that doesn’t love her kids,” Heather said. “I watch her go though this process, and she’s tried to remain so positive but she was just so sad. After getting to know her over the past few months — we recently became closer when the kids were taken away — I don’t see her as this horrible, vindictive person that she’s constantly being played out to be. I think she is just constantly under attack and I don’t think that she’s unfit as a parent.”