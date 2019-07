All those trips to court paid off for Jenelle Evans, because the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star allegedly won back custody of two of her kids on July 3. She’ll reportedly be reunited with one of them as soon as the Fourth of July!

Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 4, be returned to their mother, a source told Nathan Griffith has to allegedly return their son Kaiser tomorrow (July 4) at 10:00 a.m! The Land won’t be so empty anymore. Jenelle Evans , 27, is being rewarded for her persistence in court, because the judge in her custody trial has allegedly ordered that, 2, and, 4, be returned to their mother, a source told TMZ. The order was made after a weeks-long testimony wrapped on July 3, the outlet reported. Jenelle won’t have to wait long for the homecoming, because her exhas to allegedly return their son Kaiser tomorrow (July 4) at 10:00 a.m!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenelle and Nathan’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. While this report has yet to be confirmed, Jenelle sounded more than happy on the same day this report surfaced — on Wednesday, she tweeted , “Crying in tears of joy. 😭😭😭”has reached out to Jenelle and Nathan’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Jenelle and her husband David Eason, 31, have been working for this outcome for months. Their home life was turned upside down after David confessed to killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, on May 1, and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control launched a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

Barbara Evans, and her older brother Jace, 9. Barbara already had custody of Jace, and so Jenelle’s eldest child is remaining with his grandmother, TMZ reported on July 3. Nine days later, Child Protective Services reportedly removed Kaiser from Jenelle and David’s home in North Carolina and the child went to live with his father, Nathan, for the time being. By May 17, CPS also reportedly moved Ensley out of her parents’ home and the toddler went to live with Jenelle’s mom,, and her older brother, 9. Barbara already had custody of Jace, and so Jenelle’s eldest child is remaining with his grandmother, TMZ reported on July 3.

David’s younger daughter, Maryssa, was also reportedly removed from his and Jenelle’s home in May. However, there is no word so far on whether or not Maryssa was also ordered to return home.