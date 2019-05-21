Jenelle Evans: Judge Orders Her Daughter Ensley To Be Placed In Her Mom Barbara’s Care

Ensley’s alleged living situation has been revealed, after it was reported that CPS removed Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s children from ‘The Land.’ Ensley is now with her grandmother, a new report claims.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s daughter Ensley Eason, 2, is reportedly following her older brother Jace, 9 to their grandmother’s home. After reportedly moving off “The Land” for the time being, the toddler was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans on Friday, May 17, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The change in caretaker was an order signed by a judge on May 13, which also ruled for the removal of David’s other young daughter Maryssa from his and Jenelle’s home in North Carolina, according to the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenelle for comment.

Before Barbara became responsible for Ensley, the toddler was reportedly staying with Maryssa’s grandmother. “It made sense to the judge why Maryssa was with [her mother] Whitney’s mom, but it did not make sense that Ensley was there too, as Ensley is not related to Maryssa’s grandma in any way, so the judge ordered Ensley be moved to a family member’s care,” a source told The Ashley.

With Ensley and Maryssa reportedly no longer on “The Land,” that would mean there are “no more kids currently in the care of Jenelle and David,” which The Ashley confirmed. News of Ensley and Maryssa’s removal came soon after CPS allegedly removed Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 4, from her and David’s home on May 10. The boy began living with his father Nathan Griffith, and Nathan’s mother, Doris, according to TMZ — a source had previously confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kaiser was with his grandmother. CPS also allegedly ordered that Jace, 9 — the Teen Mom 2 star’s son with ex Andrew Lewis — could not visit Jenelle and David’s for the time being, due to Jenelle’s dog Nugget being killed, according to the same outlet. Barbara already had custody of Jace.

At the time of Kaiser’s alleged removal from home, Ensley remained on “The Land” because authorities deemed it was “treacherous to enter the property” because of “David’s temper and his firearms,” TMZ claimed. However, Columbus County Child Protective Services could not disclose these details to HollywoodLife: “[We] can not comment on any situation. We have no information to share.” But Michelle Tatum, the Pio for Columbus County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office. confirmed to HollywoodLife that there was still an ongoing investigation in animal cruelty regarding David as of May 13. The investigation was launched on May 1, the same day that Jenelle’s husband admitted to shooting Nugget because the French bulldog allegedly bit Ensley’s face.