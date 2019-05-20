Jenelle Evans’ Son, Kaiser, 4, Is All Smiles In New Video With Dad Nathan’s GF After Removal From Mom’s Home

Despite all of the drama involving Jenelle Evans having two of her kids taken away by CPS, her son Kaiser is thriving with his dad Nathan Griffith. The four-year-old is all smiles in a new video.

Jenelle Evans‘ son Kaiser Griffith seems to be doing just fine in his dad Nathan‘s care. The four-year-old was removed from Jenelle and husband David Eason’s N.C. home by Child Protective Services on May 10. He is currently living with his father and his mom Doris after David shot and killed Jenelle’s beloved French bulldog Nugget. On May 19, Nathan shared a boomarang video to his Twitter account showing a smiling Kaiser blowing a kiss at the camera alongside the 31-year-old’s girlfriend Ashley doing the same.

“About the cutest thing EVER!!! I love @ a_lynn423 and how she treats Kaiser so good. He loves his Ashley. # smile # teamGriffith,” Nathan captioned the video. Ashley reposted it on her Twitter page and wrote “And I love my Kaiser.” Nathan also shared a collage of how happy Kaiser looks in his care. “Thought I might share a few. # teamGriffith” he wrote on his tweet and showed Kaiser peacefully sleeping in his car seat, enjoying some time at the pool with his dad and climbing onto a giant blue seal at a children’s mall playground.

In one last pic Kaiser is seen from behind as Nathan and Ashley hoist him in the air between their shoulders in t-shirts that read “Team Griffith” on the back. The happy family environment seems a world away from the chaos that went down at Jenelle and David’s property when on April 30. David unapologetically shot and killed Nugget for allegedly nipping at Kaiser’s two-year-old half-sister Ensley Eason. On May 1, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control launched an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty regarding what happened to Nugget.

David’s actions also cost Jenelle, 27, her job! David had already been fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after making transphobic remarks. Following the violent death of Jenelle’s dog, MTV severed ties with the mom of three. Her past season was such a pain for producers as they couldn’t go anywhere near Jenelle’s house because of David’s volatile behavior and the dog killing was the last straw. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement on May 7.