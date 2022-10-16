Elon Musk Reportedly Believes Ex-GF Grimes ‘Wasn’t Real’ & ‘Created By’ His Mind As A ‘Perfect Companion’

Grimes apparently 'agrees' with Elon Musk's theory about her, Devin Gordon claimed in the new BBC docuseries 'The Elon Musk Show.'

By:
October 16, 2022 1:56PM EDT
View gallery
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on . The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated." But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together People-Elon Musk Grimes, New York, United States - 07 May 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Elon Musk and girlfriend musician Grimes enjoy a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu with a couple friends,Pictured: Elon Musk and GrimesBACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk is spotted leaving the Delilah club with his new girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes in West Hollywood. Elon and his girlfriend were escorted by his two bodyguards to his car as they left the club. At first, the couple were a little camera shy but slowly warmed up to it. The couple arrived to the club at 11 P.M. and left at 12:30 A.M. 05 Aug 2018 Pictured: Elon Musk And Grimes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA260004_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elon Musk, 51, thinks his ex-girlfriend Grimes, 34, was the “perfect companion” but not “real,” according to a new report. The Tesla CEO thought the singer was “a simulation created by him” during their romance, Devin Gordon claims in the new BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show, The Sun reported. Devin reportedly further explained that Grimes, herself, came to him with the wild explanation and she didn’t think it was as “crazy” as it may sound.

“She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” he explained, according to the outlet. “That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

Elon Musk, Grimes
Grimes and Elon Musk at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Elon and Grimes have dated on and off since 2018 and share two children, including XÆ A-12, 2, and 10-month-old Exa Dark. In another clip of the docuseries, Devin apparently further explained that even though they both agree on the strange theory, Elon and Grimes were a good match and revealed they bonded over a terrifying thought experiment. “They both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future called Roko’s Basilisk, which I don’t really even get,” he said. “And her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented.”

The once steady couple split in Sept. 2021 after dating for three years, but Grimes has said there’s “no real word” for the current status of their relationship. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she previously told Vanity Fair. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends,” she explained at the time. “We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Grimes, Elon Musk
Another photo of Grimes and Elon. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

In addition to Devin, who talked about Elon’s relationship with Grimes and more, Elon’s two ex-wives appear in the docuseries and discuss their perspectives on their time with the billionaire. Justine Musk, who was married to Elon from 2000 until 2008 revealed she found out he was divorcing her through their marriage counselor, and Talulah Riley, who wed Elon twice, talks about the softer side of him, The Sun reported.

The Elon Musk Show premiered on the BBC on Oct. 12.

More From Our Partners

ad