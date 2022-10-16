Elon Musk, 51, thinks his ex-girlfriend Grimes, 34, was the “perfect companion” but not “real,” according to a new report. The Tesla CEO thought the singer was “a simulation created by him” during their romance, Devin Gordon claims in the new BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show, The Sun reported. Devin reportedly further explained that Grimes, herself, came to him with the wild explanation and she didn’t think it was as “crazy” as it may sound.

“She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” he explained, according to the outlet. “That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

Elon and Grimes have dated on and off since 2018 and share two children, including XÆ A-12, 2, and 10-month-old Exa Dark. In another clip of the docuseries, Devin apparently further explained that even though they both agree on the strange theory, Elon and Grimes were a good match and revealed they bonded over a terrifying thought experiment. “They both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future called Roko’s Basilisk, which I don’t really even get,” he said. “And her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented.”