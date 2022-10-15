Kanye West & Ray J ‘Spoke’ At Candace Owens Event: They’re Trying To Put ‘Rocky Past’ Behind Them (Exclusive)

It seems like all is now good between Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, after feuding for many years. The “Jesus Walks” rapper and “Let It Go” singer met up at the premiere of Candace Owens‘ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, where they posed together on the carpet on Oct. 12, and now we’re learning they’re ready to put their “rocky past” behind them.

“There is a lot of history that goes back years and years between Ray J and Kanye, so it was a great feeling coming together to show support for a good cause,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Despite Ray J and Kanye‘s rocky past, the vibe truly felt like they had put that behind them to focus on the bigger picture here.” Kanye and Ray J, who were both romantically involved with Kim Kardashian, had made headlines for dissing each other in songs, including Ye’s “Highlights” and Ray J’s “I Hit It First,” over the years, but now that they’ve both moved on from the reality star, it seems they can find a common ground that allows them to reconcile.

“After everything they’ve both experienced with Kim and her family, it was almost a situation where the enemy of your enemy is your friend,” the source continued. “Ray feels like the only drama he ever had with Kanye involved the Kardashians, and he’d rather not argue with someone that have done them both wrong in his eyes. After everything that’s happened, Ray feels like it’s time to put the beef between him and Kanye in the past. [The premiere] was all about love and positivity, and although Ray has no idea where things will go from here, it was good to see they could both be men and focus on the most important things which was Candace’s premiere.”

“Ray J and Kanye definitely spoke with each other but there was absolutely no mention of Kim,” the insider added. “They mingled throughout the night but there were no one on one serious conversations or anything. It was sort of like the elephant in the room but Ray didn’t feel it was appropriate when they were both there to support Candace.”

The news about Kanye and Ray J’s reunion comes after the latter replied to an Instagram post made by the former on Sept. 1. It included strong words aimed at Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, who both of them have gotten to know when they were romantically involved with Kim, and Ray J accused her of trying to “ruin” his family at one point. It turns out before his response, the brother of Brandy had apparently been wanting to patch things up with Ye for a while, and Candace’s documentary screening invite gave him the perfect opportunity to do so in person.

“Ray J has tried to make peace with Kanye many times over the years so when this invite came about from Candace and he knew that Kanye would be there he felt it would be a good opportunity to be in the same room as him and make peace,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. Kanye and Kim split in Feb. 2021 after getting married in 2014, and Ray J’s relationship with Kim, which also produced their infamous sex tape, lasted from 2002 until 2006.