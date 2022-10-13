Ciara Sizzles In Leather Overalls With Nothing Underneath: Watch

Ciara, 36, shocked fans on Oct. 13 when she posted a video of herself wearing a pair of black leather overalls without a shirt! And the “Goodies” songstress let the video speak for itself, as she only captioned it with a single black heart emoji. In the sexy video, Ciara gave viewers an up-close look at her ensemble before stepping back and showing off the head-to-toe jet-black style. To add more leather to the outfit she opted for a pair of knee-high black combat boots.

The Allure cover model even showed off her bare back during the clip! The 36-year-old also sported platinum blonde locks that she initially debuted on Oct. 7 via Instagram. On Thursday Ciara’s tresses were tied up in an elegant top knot that featured sleek bangs. Of course, the beauty made sure to not forget to accessorize the show-stopping outfit. Ciara wore a pair of diamond earrings that took up half of her ears and layered multiple gold necklaces to add a dramatic look.

Her sultry video comes just two days after Allure announced that Ciara is the cover model for their November issue. “@ciara is a triple-platinum recording artist, dancer, mom, entrepreneur… and now our November cover star! Remember when she dropped her debut studio album Goodies? That album cover look — rose-petal pink eyeshadow, frosty lips and soft waves — dominated mood boards everywhere and set the tone for early 2000s #makeuptrends. Since then, her impact — on music and beauty — has only grown,” the outlet’s caption read.

For the cover, the mom-of-three styled her tresses in a chic straight-up style that highlighted her beautiful face. Similar to her Goodies album cover, Ciara stunned in a pink monochromatic look that even featured pink gloves. On Oct. 11, the star posted a behind-the-scenes video from her day on the Allure shoot. “What a dream come true! Thank you @Allure #BetterThangs,” she captioned the clip.

The Grammy-winner opened up to the magazine about her own tough times and how she prayed her way through them. “I had many a night where I prayed, but I looked at it as a sweet opportunity to spread love and hopefully inspire people and pour some positivity into their hearts as they listen to it and to speak life,” Ciara shared. These days she finds herself busy making new music with artists like Summer Walker and country singer Walker Hayes. But when she is not laying down tracks in the studio, Ciara is occupied with running her skincare line, OAM Skin, which she launched just last month. She is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, 33, who she shares two kids with: Win, 2, and Sienna, 5. The singer also shares her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 8, with the rapper, Future, 38.