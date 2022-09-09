Ciara Slays In Leather Coat & Thigh High Boots For Fierce NYFW Look

Ciara killed at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, with a sexy all-black leather outfit. See the stylish star's outfit below!

Ciara
Ciara, 36, showed up to NYFW on Sept. 9 ready to slay with her show-stopping ensemble! The 2022 Sports Illustrated cover model arrived at the Revolve annual party in an all-black leather trench coat that gave us total The Matrix vibes. And to make her look even sexier, Ciara opted for thigh-high black leather high-heel boots. Now that is a fierce way to kick off the start of NYC fashion’s exciting week!

Ciara
She shook things up by changing the color of her natural dark brunette tresses to a platinum blonde updo for the day. Her trench coat was slightly open at the very top of her thigh teasing if she was wearing any clothing underneath. In addition, the mom-of-three chose to stylishly to protect her eyes from the flashing cameras with classic black sunglasses. Her other accessories included gold rings and several layered minimal necklaces.

The “Level Up” singer shared some videos of her iconic look on her official Instagram that same day. She captioned one video, “You can say I’m living a dream…Kicking off Fashion Week with my own brand @LitaByCiara x @Revolve! Daddy I made it! #LITAbyCiara #BetterThangs #NYFW.” In the sexy post, the star was seen gazing at herself in a mirror, strutting down a runway, and blowing kisses to the camera. She even got cheeky in the post by continuously flashing her upper high by moving her coat out of the way!

Ciara
Her second post of the undercover sexy spy look featured her close friend, La La Anthony, 40. She captioned the second video, “Best Friend energy! Type a vibes we on #BetterThangs #NYFW.” The two pals strutted down the streets of NYC together while holding hands for the iconic clip. And Ciara’s 32.7 million followers couldn’t contain their excitement seeing the two beauties together. One fan even wrote, “no one does the streets of nyc better than you two together”, and we must say that we agree!

And just one day prior to the Revolve event, Ciara proved that all-black is the theme of the week on her Instagram page. She showed off several other looks on the social media site looking as beautiful as ever. On Sept. 8, she posted a photo where she rocked a raven-hued all-leather dress with sleeves. She captioned the nighttime moment, “Buenas Noches”, along with a black heart emoji. Earlier that day she also rocked a leather sleeveless jumpsuit with chunky on-trend boots by Celine. She captioned the snapshot for this look with, “Tom boy Chicin It. CC in NY.”

