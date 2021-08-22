Future’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rapper’s 6 Children & Their Mothers

Everything to know about Future’s children Future Zahir, Hendrix, Jakobi, Londyn, Prince, and Reign, whom he shares with various former partners.

Future’s music and accolades might be common knowledge, but the artist keeps other aspects of his life fairly low key. The rapper, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, 37, for one, is also a father to six children. While he rarely discusses his kids publicly, the rapper offered rare insights into his life as a father to Future Zahir, 7, Hendrix, 2, Jakobi, 19, Londyn, 12, Prince, 9, and Reign, 2, in his Apple Music documentary The WIZRD in 2019, revealing that he had a special “bond” with his children, whom he shares with various women.

“The connection and the bond that I have with my kids, man it’s a blessing,” Future said. “And I thank [God] every day for it. They love me so much and I love them back.” He credited his children for his minimal social media presence. “I just want to be able to have a relationship with my kids,” he said. “They go beyond social media. I’m changing baby Future’s diaper. I’m listening to my little girl read a book, because that’s all she wants, or she wants to play the piano. It’s my personal life, I’m not going to argue with you on comments — I’ve got kids that I have to see and be there for.”

The rapper shares his children with former partners Ciara, Joie Chavis, Brittni Mealy, India J, Jessica Smith, and Eliza Seraphin. Below is a breakdown of the rapper’s six children.

Future Zahir Wilburn

Future welcomed son Future Zahir, age 7, in 2014 with then-fiancée Ciara after about a year of dating and amid their engagement. The couple split about three months after welcoming their son. Ciara has since married, tying the knot Russell Wilson in 2016. The two share Sienna, 4, and Win, 1, together, giving Future siblings to spend time with. Ciara previously offered insights into the personality of her youngest child, revealing in a birthday homage: “You’re obsessed with knowing Jesus, reading, learning, loving, and smiling! I see the beautiful works of God by seeing you grow!” She recently shared a video of her son busting out some dance moves alongside his stepdad and siblings. In a 2020 Mother’s Day tweet, Future called his son “life.”

Hendrix Wilburn

Future welcomed son Hendrix, 2, with his former partner Joie in 2018. From the looks of his mom’s Instagram account, Hendrix is a fan of eating blueberries, going for swims, and hopping off the coffee table. When Hendrix turned 2, his mom and dad paid tribute to him with sweet posts on social media. At the time, Future shared photos of his mini-me on his Instagram Story, declaring it “Hendrix Day” and using a hashtag that read, “It’s my twins birthday.” Joie also shares daughter Shai Moss, 10, with Bow Wow, and it looks like baby Hendrix and his big sis do a lot of bonding.

Jakobi Wilburn

Future welcomed son Jakobi, 19, his firstborn and oldest child, with former partner Jessica in 2019. Not much is known about his eldest son, but Jakobi’s mom has reportedly sued Future for child support and claimed that he neglected their son. Regardless, Jakobi recently made headlines when he reposted an Instagram message from basketball player Dwight Howard‘s son that said his athlete father wasn’t a “real dad.” Jakobi apparently re-shared the post without context, resulting in speculation among observers that it was a dig at his own father. The teen was reportedly arrested on gun charges last year (with reports that Future posted bail), but the charges have since been dropped.

Londyn Wilburn

Future welcomed daughter Londyn, 12, with former partner India J in 2009. The rapper brought his daughter as his date to the BET Awards back in 2017. Proving her fashion prowess, Londyn wore a sequin glittery dress and accessorized with a red handbag and little heels. Both father and daughter rocked matching bedazzled face masks, seemingly predicting COVID-19 times long before it happened. Per an Instagram account attributed to Londyn’s name, she enjoys all things Disneyland, Doritos at the beach, and spending time with her family.

Prince Wilburn

Future welcomed son Prince, 9, with former partner Brittni in 2012. While the couple rarely share snapshots of their son, Brittni shared a snapshot of Prince on Instagram during one of his birthdays that showed off the young boy’s already impressive sense of style. In a few of the snapshots, Prince wore a puffer vest jacket over a stylish striped sweater with a matching hat. In a 2020 Mother’s Day post, Future tweeted out to Brittni and thanked her for “holding” his “Prince” down.

Reign Wilburn

Future welcomed daughter Reign, 2, with his former partner Eliza in 2019. Judging from her mom’s adorable Instagram photos of her, Reign is a little ballerina in the making. She’s also an enthusiast of personalized pair of Crocs. Last May, Eliza claimed that Future has never met their daughter and filed a lawsuit against him that claimed he “never paid a penny in child support.” She sued the rapper on grounds of defaming her name by refusing to admit his paternity. (He has since been declared Reign’s father.) Last year, amid his series of 2020 Mother’s Day tweets to his various baby mommas, Future notably left out Eliza.