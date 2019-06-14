Ciara Hair Makeover: Looks Unrecognizable With Edgy Blonde Cut On Set Of New Video

Ciara decided to really change up her look for her new ‘Set’ video, rocking a short bleach blonde edgy ‘do and her fans are absolutely loving the makeover.

Ciara‘s always been known for her trademark beautiful long brunette locks. So when it came time for her new video for “Set,” she really wanted to change things up. The 33-year-old looks as if she could have been paying homage to Mary J. Blige with a short edgy light blonde hairstyle that featured a buzz-cut up the sides and back with long bangs that hang over the front of her face. She debuted the look on June 14 in two Instagram photos promoting the video that dropped the same day. “This Was Fun. #Set Video Out Now. #BeautyMarks,” she captioned the pics.

One photo shows the look from the side and the other is straight on, as she has a black costume on and has her glove covered hands pulling up the collar of her jacket. The peroxide blonde color really works with CiCi’s skin color and her gorgeous brown eyes absolutely pop. Fans absolutely flipped for the look, including her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson, 30, who gave the pic an Instagram like.

“I can’t like this photo enough times!” one male fan commented while another added “Ok it’s official we want you as a blonde now‼️‼️‼️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.” “That Blonde is Busssing!! That’s a Dope Look!! ✨💪🏾” another fan of the her hair color wrote while other fans begged her “Please keep this for a lil bit,” and “Keep this hair Ci 😍😍😍 #issaavibe.”

Ciara likely was wearing a short blonde wig for the video shoot, as just four days ago the singer was in New York City and still had her long dark locks in curly kinks in a series of pics she posted to her IG with the caption #SetLife. But the day after that on June 11, she posted a pic with a super short dark pixie cut and the caption “Chop it awf.” She wore that hairstyle to attend the Ace Awards that night where she was presented with the Style Icon Award and some fans speculated that it was just a short wig to be edgy for the event. But who knows, maybe she really did chop off her gorgeous long locks?