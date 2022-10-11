Ciara Channels Diana Ross In Cutout Black Top & Poofy Hair For Allure Cover: Photos

Ciara never ceases to amaze us and the 36-year-old just landed the November cover of Allure where she looked stunning on the cover in a bubblegum pink ensemble and short poofy hair that stuck straight up. Throughout the shoot, Ciara rocked a slew of different hairstyles, one of which resembled Diana Ross and the resemblance is uncanny.

On the cover, Ciara looked gorgeous in a pink Versace corset top and gloves while her hair was super short in the back but stood straight up on top like Marge Simpson. As for her glam, she had defined, sharp eyebrows with pink metallic shadow and highlighter as well as a nude lip.

Our favorite photo from the shoot though was without a doubt her black leather JW Anderson top that had thin gold chains around her neck and was completely cut out on the sides and back, revealing major underboob. Ciara styled the top with massively poofy hair that was slicked back on top and separated into two long ponytails on either side.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Ciara looked like Diana Ross in the photo, considering Diana always has her hair as fluffy and voluminous as possible. Diana is the queen of disco which made this photo of Ciara even more similar because her forehead was covered in glitter while the background resembled a disco ball.

In another photo from the shoot, Ciara rocked a full Marc Jacobs look featuring a baggy black leather jacket, a tiny cropped white bustier top, a front-tie belt, and a matching skirt. She accessorized her look with Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings, a glossy black lip, and a black and white checkered hairstyle. Another photo pictured Ciara wearing a tight white and red, long sleeve Adidas x Gucci corset on top of a Gucci dress with Dinosaur Designs earrings. She had her long hair in a bunch of long tight braids while a bright pink metallic smokey eye tied her look together.