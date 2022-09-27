Ciara Slays In Sexy Daisy Dukes & White Tank Top For ‘Better Thangs’ Video Shoot

Ciara has been teasing a Summer Walker feature on her upcoming single and on Sept. 27 she delivered.

September 27, 2022 8:51PM EDT
Ciara
Image Credit: SPLASH NEWS

Ciara, 36, took to her Instagram on Sept. 27 to share some behind the scenes footage from the video shoot for her new song ‘Better Thangs’ and in the shots she was twinning with Atlanta rapper Summer Walker, 26. Ciara showed off her stunning figure in a tight white tank top and a pair of cut-off jean shorts. Summer wore the exact same look, right down to a pair of white fuzzy slides identical to the ones Ciara sported. They also coordinated their bling, including matching gold name-plate necklaces. The chart-toppers chose matching nail art and they both rocked candy colored hair, with Ciara opting for creamsicle orange tresses, while Summer selected mint green waves.

Fans in her comment section applauded Ciara for her hot look — and her equally hot feature choice — but begged her to hurry up and release the song. The video is due to drop this week, on Friday Sept. 30, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their fix of ‘Better Thangs.’ The R&B beauties previously collaborated on Summer’s 2021 track ‘Ciara’s Prayer’, which featured a spiritual narration by Ciara dedicated to her husband of six-years, NFL star Russell Wilson.

Just one day prior to dropping her video tease, Ciara was rocking orange again — this time she was repping her 33-year-old hubby’s colors for his NFL team the Denver Broncos. The ‘Jump’ singer took to Instagram Sept 26 to share a video of herself dancing on the sidelines during the Denver Broncos’ Sept. 25  game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos won 10-11 and Ciara, who wore a bright orange hoodie, danced to their success.

Earlier this month, Ciara celebrated her husband’s massive contract with the Broncos. “Proud of you baby! What a beautiful day! We love you so much!! Go baby!” Ciara wrote on her Instagram story at the time, including a photo of the couple with their kids, Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2. The quarterback, who previously led the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowls — including a 2014 win over the Broncos, agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with the Denver football team.

