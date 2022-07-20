Kim Kardashian Lip Syncs To Ciara’s ‘Jump’ With Vanessa Bryant & More In Epic Video

Kim Kardashian, 41, understood the assignment when she lip synced to a hit by BFF Ciara, 36, in a new Instagram post. The reality star slayed her line with a quick clip interspersed with a veritable who’s who of celebrities, all stitched together to promote the “Goodies” singer’s newest song “Jump”. The star-studded clip also featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, J. Balvin, Latto, and La La Anthony as well as Vanessa and Natalia Bryant.

In the video, Kim is clad in a slinky black dress with her long, dark hair fashioned in a slicked-back ponytail. Ever the workhorse, it looks as though she’s on set at a photo shoot, likely taking a moment to shoot her part for Ciara’s clip between snapping pics.

This star-powered post brought Kim and Ciara together once more to show off just how great it is when the pair work on the same project. It’s been some time since we saw them working alongside each other, but this quick clip proves they’re still very much on each other’s good side. And that’s great to see — because Kim and Ciara have been friends for quite some time. The two have done just about everything together, including tackling motherhood and everything that comes along with it.

From setting up play dates between Kim’s daughter North West and Ciara’s son Future Zahir to appearing together in Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” music video, the pair have been standing BFFs for awhile. This is just the latest in a long line of collaborations for these powerful women, marking a real friendship for the ages. Most recently, Kim and Ciara were both chosen to appear on the cover of the 59th installment of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Kim chose a plunging nude bikini with matching gloves and wet locks, while Ciara opted for a leopard print one-piece swimsuit and cowboy hat, with flowing tresses.

“Jump” is Ciara’s latest single, the first she’s released in two years. She released a super sexy music video to go along with the song, as well.