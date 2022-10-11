Kylie Jenner Debuts Her Shorter, Natural Hair In Sexy New Video: Watch

Kylie Jenner showed off her all-natural tresses in a new video posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10. “Over a year into hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” the 25-year-old wrote over the clip. In it, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is seen combing her fingers through her thick, shoulder-length hair. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears pleased with the results of her hair growing efforts as she poses in front of a mirror, flaunting her luxe looking locks. Conveniently, the social media video doubles as a promo for her sister Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS bras, because Kylie is wearing nothing but a black “Naked Plunge Bra”($44) from her sister’s billion dollar clothing brand.

Kylie kicked off her healthy hair journey last summer, announcing via her Instagram story at the time that she was going to stop coloring her hair and let it go all natural. “So I’m officially going on my hair health journey,” she said at the time, per Cosmopolitan. “I’m really thrilled about it. I just am always bleaching my hair. I never give it a break, so now that I’m back to my natural color, I am going to start this journey.”

The mom of two first opened up about wanting to improve her hair more than two years ago. In April 2020 Kylie joined her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou for an Instagram live to talk about her life during the COVID-19 lockdown, and she surprised everyone with a light brown bob-length hair cut. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie shared in the video chat. “This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes,” she continued. Kylie revealed during the chat that she was using a lot of hair masks, including “argan oil.”

As fans know, Kylie has turned to wigs to help her achieve all sorts of hair-colors and lengths over the years. Back in 2016 she even took credit for kicking off the wig trend. In an interview with Marie Claire she told the magazine, “I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim just used my wig guy last night…I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow.”

It remains to be seen if Kylie will kick off a more natural hair trend with her latest video — or if she’ll even be able to stick to it herself. Back in 2015 she told Teen Vogue she doesn’t always like her natural hair. “I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person,” she explained to the magazine. “I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way. It’s hard for me to go back to styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want to be in that space.”