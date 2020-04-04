Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She Removed Her Extensions For ‘Hair Healthy Journey’ During Lockdown

New hair, who dis? Kylie Jenner shocked fans when she went on Instagram Live with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and revealed she’s leaving her hair au naturale while isolating.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is known for her ever-changing hair styles and colors. But the 22-year-old revealed she has embarked on a “hair healthy journey” while isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou for an Instagram Live on April 3, and the mom-of-three dished all on her natural lockdown look. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie revealed, as she ran her hands through her light brown bob-length hair. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also showed off her natural hair on her Instagram Stories the day before. “I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” she added, explaining that she’s been trying different hair masks and is using argan oil.

Kylie also revealed she’s not wearing her usual acrylic nails. “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats. My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass,” she said, declaring her glam look for the IG live was, “makeup and hair by Kylie.” The KarJenner sis proved that even the most famous among us can feel insecure. When Stassie pointed out Ky’s natural nails, she yelled “stop!” before noting how many people were watching their video, “oh god the numbers are just going up.”

The pair also played a giggly game of “Would You Rather?” and one of the questions was about what kind of bedroom partner she’d like. Note to all potential suitors — keep quiet in the sack! Stassie had a list of “Would you rather? questions she’d already compiled from fans for a game. One asked Kylie, “would you rather have your partner have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent?” After both ladies broke down laughing, the 22-year-old smiled and said, “I would rather he be completely silent.”

That surprised Stassie who asked, “Really?” and Kylie shot back, “Absolutely! I could not handle the weird accent.” But there is an exception, as Kylie added, “Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine.” We’re loving seeing more of Kylie’s natural look, and watching her totally own that bob!