Britney Spears Gears Up For 1-Year Anniversary Of Being ‘Freed’ By Playing With Monkey In Mexico

Britney Spears has had one roller coaster of a time after her conservatorship ended in November 2021. Since then, the “Toxic” singer has filed a lawsuit against her father Jamie Spears, married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and became entangled in a public feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons Sean and Jayden. Despite the few dips into the drama, Britney appeared excited to celebrate the nearly one-year anniversary of becoming a “free woman” with an Instagram post on Friday (October 7).

“It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman !!! F**k yes !!! Wheee,” the pop princess wrote alongside an adorable video of her Mexico getaway where she played with a monkey among the street vendors. “Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber!!!”

In the video, Britney addresses the camera while rocking a plunging floral top and low rise pants. “Hi, so it’s been a really long time since I talked to you guys,” she began. “It’s been just 8 months since my conservatorship of 13 years has been over and I’m in Mexico and it’s really hot and joy to you all.”

In January, Britney filed a lawsuit claiming her father took “at least $6 million” from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship, which Jamie was the head of until stepping down in August. The filing claims that Jamie took over $6.3 million for himself, and the other $30 million went to lawyers and legal fees. As the head, Jamie was able to be in charge of Britney’s financial, medical and personal affairs, which fans, and Britney herself, claimed was abusive. However, two months after Jamie gave up control, a judge threw the conservatorship out.

The celebratory post comes just two days after Britney clapped back at her mom Lynne Spears, who had recently apologized to Britney and pleaded with her to be unblocked from Instagram. In the fiery message — which began with Britney telling Lynne to “take your apology and go f*ck yourself” — the star included more details about the conservatorship.

“For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!” Britney wrote. “I was the mother f*cking Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!!” Britney added. “Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!!”

In August, she shared a since-deleted video giving even more insights to what she allegedly endured during the conservatorship. “It was pure abuse. And, and I haven’t even really shared even half of it. I think the main thing I do remember when I first started was my dad’s control. He loved to control everything I did,” she alleged.

“All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day I had to go to the gym,” she continued. “I had to just, and I’d never remember feeling so demoralized. And just, they made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared,” she claimed.

Here’s to Britney enjoying her newfound freedom!