Chris Redd Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Pal Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.

The source went on to say that Kenan and Christina were already living separately when the new romance blossomed and that the exes had “intended to divorce” since 2019. Chris and Christina had reportedly known each other for at least six years, with Chris also appearing on Kenan’s short-lived NBC sitcom Kenan. Things between Chris and Christina stayed “very respectful” during that time, according to the insider.

Back in April, it was announced Kenan and Christina had split. The former couple wed in 2011 but had been together for a total of 15 years. They also are proud parents to two daughters – Georgia, 7, and 3-year-old Gianna. At the time of the announcement, the exes had reportedly been separated for a year after “simply growing apart” over time, according to TMZ’s sources.

Just a week ago, Chris revealed he would be exiting Saturday Night Live before the start of Season 48 on October 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Chris said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

During his run on the show, Chris ended up winning an Emmy for outstanding music and lyrics in 2018 for the song “Come Back Barack,” sharing the award with fellow lyricists Kenan and Will Stephen and composer Eli Brueggemann. Meanwhile, Kenan will be returning to the famed sketch show for his 21st season, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history.