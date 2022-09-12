Kenan Thompson Teases Zendaya For Being ‘Too Old’ For Leonardo DiCaprio At The Emmys

Kenan Thompson didn’t tone down the comedy for his gig hosting the 74th Emmy Awards. The Saturday Night Live star, 44, took a playful swipe at Leonardo DiCaprio during a monologue, and it involved Zendaya! “Zendaya just turned 26,” he hilariously quipped. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The Euphoria beauty reacted by lacing her hands together and covering her face as she doubled over with laughter. The audience erupted in the predictable fashion for such a racy joke, but it certainly speaks to a habit for the Titanic star, who just broke up with his latest 25-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone, after four years of dating. Leo’s impressive dating history also includes models Gisele Bundchen, Erin Heatherton, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garnn, Bar Rafaeli, Naomi Campbell, and Amber Valetta, among others. He’s also dated stunning actors Blake Lively and Kristen Zang. Zendaya is currently dating her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland, 26.



Current speculation has Leo considering a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, which would certainly put a kink in the theory that 25 is too old for Leo. As for Leo’s ex, Camila, she believes age shouldn’t be a factor. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told The Los Angeles Times back in December of 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She also noted that it was “frustrating” to have her reputation lean so heavily on her association with the actor. “I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” she told the publication. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

Kenan’s hosting job of the biggest night in television has included a lengthy musical number in which he dressed up as Ice-T and Game of Thrones icon Daenerys Targaryen.