Teresa Giudice Seen In 1st Pics Since ‘DWTS’ Elimination, Supported By Husband & Daughter Audriana

Teresa Giudice enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles after being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The Bravo star, 50, stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with her husband Luis Ruelas, 47, and her daughter Audriana, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Teresa wore a sexy black leather dress with a ruffled top to the September 26 family dinner date.

Tre styled her brunette hair in a ponytail and also wore a pair of black heels. She held hands with her hubby Luis, who looked handsome in a black shirt, a dark purple jacket, and a pair of black dress pants. The couple who got married over the summer in New Jersey adorably held hands as they chatted with fans and reporters outside the restaurant.

Teresa and her partner Pasha Pashkov were the second pair to be eliminated from season 31 of DWTS. They danced a Jive to Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up” and received a 23 out of 40 from the judges, three points higher than last week’s score. But ultimately head judge Len Goodman made the final call and chose to eliminate Teresa over actress Cheryl Ladd.

Teresa was in good spirits after her DWTS elimination. She told HollywoodLife and other news outlets that she was excited to return to New Jersey and spend time with her husband and kids.

“I just got married, and then I started doing Dancing With the Stars. So it’s like I left my husband, so I felt really bad,” the mom of four said. “At least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband because I am a newlywed, and then I just left him. But I’m glad that my girls all came to see me too. Two of them came last week, my stepson came this week, and three of my other daughters came this week.”