Teresa Giudice Seen In 1st Pics Since ‘DWTS’ Elimination, Supported By Husband & Daughter Audriana

The 'RHONJ' star appeared to be in good spirits as she dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, hours after she was the second celebrity sent home on 'DWTS'.

September 27, 2022
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice proves to be a good sport after her elimination from Dancing With The Stars. The Reality Star turned dancer stepped out with her husband Luis Ruelas and daughter Milania Giudice for a family dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. While leaving Teresa made time to talk about her time on DWTS and who she was rooting for now. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mykonos, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married Original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and husband Luis 'Louie' Ruelas are pictured traveling in style as they are seen enjoying a Helicopter ride on their Honeymoon in Mykonos. **SHOT ON 08/14/2022** Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Luis 'Louie' Ruelas BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles after being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The Bravo star, 50, stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with her husband Luis Ruelas, 47, and her daughter Audriana, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Teresa wore a sexy black leather dress with a ruffled top to the September 26 family dinner date.

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice out to dinner with her husband Luis Ruelas after her ‘DWTS’ elimination (Photo: Backgrid)

Tre styled her brunette hair in a ponytail and also wore a pair of black heels. She held hands with her hubby Luis, who looked handsome in a black shirt, a dark purple jacket, and a pair of black dress pants. The couple who got married over the summer in New Jersey adorably held hands as they chatted with fans and reporters outside the restaurant.

Teresa and her partner Pasha Pashkov were the second pair to be eliminated from season 31 of DWTS. They danced a Jive to Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up” and received a 23 out of 40 from the judges, three points higher than last week’s score. But ultimately head judge Len Goodman made the final call and chose to eliminate Teresa over actress Cheryl Ladd.

Teresas Giudice
Teresas Giudice and Pasha Pashkov in their final performance on ‘DWTS’ (Photo: Disney+)

Teresa was in good spirits after her DWTS elimination. She told HollywoodLife and other news outlets that she was excited to return to New Jersey and spend time with her husband and kids.

“I just got married, and then I started doing Dancing With the Stars. So it’s like I left my husband, so I felt really bad,” the mom of four said. “At least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband because I am a newlywed, and then I just left him. But I’m glad that my girls all came to see me too. Two of them came last week, my stepson came this week, and three of my other daughters came this week.”

