Joe Giudice Bonds With Daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, & Audriana, 13, In Rome

Joe Giudice, 50, is sharing precious times with his daughters and shared some pics and clips of them on Instagram. The doting dad posted a video that included a montage of moments in Rome, Italy with all four of his children, including Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, on June 29. The post played over music as the family showed off some activities they enjoyed during the visit.

One pic shows Joe smiling and posing with the girls outside as a gorgeous view of Rome can be seen in the background. Others show them similarly posing on a balcony and at eye-catching landmarks. Some of the clips captured visits to the museums and statues that help make Rome the historical place it is.

“Rome 🇮🇹,” Joe captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments from followers who seemed overjoyed that he was reunited with his girls. “Beautiful family,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “I’m so glad you have your kids. You are better in Italy than the USA.” Others left heart emojis and called the video “cool.”

Joe’s latest social media post with his daughters comes two weeks after he made headlines for hitting on his ex-wife Teresa Giudice‘s future sister-in-law in a comment on an Instagram photo. The pic was posted by Teresa and showed her happily posing with her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ two sisters, Veronica and Jennifer. “Is the tall one married?” Joe asked in his comment on the photo.

Joe hasn’t been shy about looking for love in public ever since he and Teresa got divorced in 2020. In addition to his comment about Teresa’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, he commented “sexy” on a bikini pic of Teresa’s friend Dolores Catania in Dec. 2021. Before that, however, he had been dating Daniela Fittipaldi for a year before they broke up in late 2021, and he’s admitted he wanting to spend more time with his family.

Joe’s focus on his family may be a main priority because he was deported from the U.S., where his daughters live, to Italy in 2019 after he faced fraud charges. “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” he told People after his breakup with Daniela. “I just honestly don’t have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I’m more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family.”