George Clooney Reveals How He Feels About Twins Alexander & Ella, 5, Getting Into Acting

George Clooney isn’t too concerned about his kids following in his Hollywood footsteps. The Oscar winner recently opened up about how he feels if his 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, were to try acting when they get older. “They can do whatever they want,” George told ET of his only children, whom he shares with wife, Amal Clooney. “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English.”

In the interview, George also dished on his latest movie’s premiere being pushed back in London due to Queen Elizabeth’s death. Delaying Ticket to Paradise, which reunites him with Julia Roberts, was an “easy choice” to make, according to its star. “People are in mourning, and it’s not the time to do it,” George explained. “It was such an easy decision, there was no hesitation. It just feels like, look, we’ll all get back to our lives, as we will, but we have to have a moment to have the respect of the queen and of the office.”

The London premiere came just days after George revealed to The New York Times that a kissing scene between him and Julia took “like, six months” to film correctly. “I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,’” he recalled. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’ It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing.”

George also admitted it was Julia who got him on board to be a part of the film. “I hadn’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day — I haven’t succeeded like Julia has in that forum — but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun,’” he told the outlet.

The romantic comedy centers on Julia and George as two exes who come together on a mission to stop their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from repeating their past mistakes. The movie is written and directed by Ol Parker, who helmed Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.