The Queen’s Final Resting Place Revealed In New Photo Of Her Black Marble Tomb

The first picture of Queen Elizabeth II‘s final resting place at Windsor Castle has been revealed. The black Belgian marble slab that now bears the name of Queen Elizabeth and marks her grave at the King George VI Memorial Chapel was seen for the first time by worshippers attending services this week, and a photograph taken of the area was obtained by the Daily Mail and can be viewed here. The new photo also marks the first time the late queen’s name has been seen next to her husband Prince Philip‘s name, who died in April 2021.

Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 as the longest-reigning monarch the UK has ever seen, is also buried with her parents, King George VI and Elizabeth the Queen Mother. As seen below, their names and birth and death years are inscribed in gold at the top of the slab, while their daughter and son-in-law’s names and birth and death years are now at the bottom. A metal Garter Star, the insignia of the Order of the Garter, separates the names. The Order of the Garter is Britain’s most senior order of chivalry and was created by Edward III of England in 1348, according to the World History Encyclopedia. All four were members of the order.

A wreath specifically chosen by Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, King Charles III, rests next to the marble. The queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, is also buried with their parents, although her name is not on the grave.

More than a dozen English and British kings and queens were laid to rest at Windsor, most being in St. George’s Chapel, per Reuters. However, the queen commissioned the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits next to the area that seats the church choir and clergy at St. George’s Chapel, in honor of her father, hence why the family is buried there. She commissioned the memorial chapel in 1962.

The Daily Mail spoke to the individual who took the picture of the grave, and they said visiting the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth and her family was a “moving” experience. “It was very moving to see their names like that and think of them together for eternity,” they noted. “And I feel extremely fortunate to have been among the first members of the public to have been able to see this”.

Of course, King Charles was officially declared king on Sept. 10. “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” Charles announced in his speech at the ceremony. Referencing the loss of his mother, he continued, “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.”

After Charles, his and the late Princess Diana‘s eldest son, William, Prince of Wales, is set to inherit the throne. His kids follow him, from oldest to youngest order.