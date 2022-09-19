Former President Obama Posts Tribute To Queen During Her Funeral: We’re ‘Mourning’ Her Passing

A sad day for all who knew, like those who worked alongside her in public service during her long reign. Barack Obama posted a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on behalf of himself and Michelle Obama. In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19, former president Obama posted a video and message on his Twitter.

Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/pHzpUJwgYb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2022

Alongside the heartfelt message was a three-minute video of Obama describing the first time he met Queen Elizabeth as well as what it was like to know her and be around her amazing presence.

While the US delegates were unable to join the funeral, there was quite a long list of politicians and world leaders who traveled far and wide to pay their respects including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Along with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia were all in attendance. The night before, many of these visiting heads of state were guests at Buckingham Palace as the King and the Queen Consort hosted an official state event ahead of the service.

After the news broke of her passing on September 8, the Obamas were among the first public servants to share their sorrow over her death. “Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us,” President Obama posted. “Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

They added: “Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”