British Prime Minister, Joe Biden, Barack Obama & More World Leaders Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Liz Truss and other world leaders, such as President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, have paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth who has died at 96 years old on Thursday, September 8. The Queen’s passing comes just two days after she officially invited Truss to become the new Prime Minister, following an election after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he’d step down from his position. “She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure,” she said in her speech.

The new Prime Minister gave a speech to commemorate the Queen’s pass and to mark the ascension of King Charles to the throne. “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today, because of her,” she began her speech. “With the King’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother and as we mourn, we must come together to support him, to help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all. We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long.”

Biden paid tribute to the Queen in an official statement, where he said that "she defined an era."

Biden paid tribute to the Queen in an official statement, where he said that “she defined an era.” The president highlighted how so many people across the globe felt a personal “connection” with Her Majesty, and he looked back on many of the highlights of her time on the throne, from her coronation to Platinum Jubilee. “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” he said, before reflecting on his personal experiences with her.

The president concluded his statement by mourning the Queen with all the people of the UK and her family. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” he said.

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama similarly reflected on many of the Queen’s excellent leadership abilities. Obama also spoke about his personal experiences with her. “Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” he wrote. “Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.”

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a touching memorial for the beloved monarch. “She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” he wrote. “As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth passed away in a tweet on Thursday. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted.

Before her death, Buckingham Palace released a statement, explaining that Queen Elizabeth was facing serious health problems. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The news of her health troubles came months after she was diagnosed and subsequently recovered from COVID-19 in February.

Queen Elizabeth had laid down how she expected the royal family to proceed after her passing. In the natural order of succession, Prince Charles becomes the King. It was up for debate as to whether Camilla Parker Bowles would become Queen Consort or Princess Consort after the tragic passing of Princess Diana and Camila and Prince Charles’ affair.

However, the Queen had decided to let the past go and said she will allow Camilla to be Queen Consort. “I know you will give [Charles] and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” she said in a statement before her passing.