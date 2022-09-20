Tom Brady Reveals Why He’s Taking 1 Day Off A Week This NFL Season After Fans’ Reaction

The legendary quarterback revealed why he'll be off a day every week, after over 20 years in the NFL, in a new podcast interview.

September 20, 2022 9:37AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New OrleansBuccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2022
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times.
Image Credit: Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock

Everybody needs a day to just kick back, relax, and recover, and Tom Brady is no different! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about a recent report that he’ll be getting one day off each week in the 2022 NFL season in a new discussion as part of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Tom, 45, admitted that part of the decision was his many years of working hard through the whole season.

Tom reportedly will receive one day off a week for the whole season, where he’ll sit out from a team workout. It should not interfere with any games, but sources revealed that he’d be receiving every Wednesday as a “veteran rest day” throughout the whole season to NFL Network. During his rest days, Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert will take part in team practices in Tom’s place.

Tom announced that he’d get one day off a week this season on his podcast. (Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock)

With the surprising news, Tom’s podcast co-hosts asked him about him receiving the day off, Tom explained that he wasn’t sure if Wednesday would be the set day, but he admitted that after over two decades on the field for weekend games throughout the season, he was happy to have some downtime. “The fact that I’ve worked weekends for the last 23 years, I do deserve one day off a week so I think maybe, and I don’t know if it’s Wednesdays, but I get Tuesdays off. That’s probably good enough for me,” he said on the SiriusXM podcast.

Even though he’s taking a rest day, Tom and the Buccaneers have been having an excellent start to the 2022 season. Tampa has won both games so far, against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Despite winning against New Orleans, Tom was frustrated that his team was down at the start of the game, and was seen throwing a tablet. He subsequently apologized for the outburst in a video on Twitter. “Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that,” he said.

