Tom Brady Apologizes For Outburst Amid Alleged Marital Issues With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady, 45, said he was “sorry” to fans when referring to a recent outburst he had during a football game, in his latest Twitter video. The quarterback, who is reportedly “living separately” from his wife Gisele Bundchen, talked about heading “back home” to Tampa Bay, FL as he filmed the clip of himself standing outside near a plane, and apologized for frustratingly throwing his tablet to the ground on the sidelines during the game between his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He also made a joke about the moment.

“Great win to get to 2-0,” Tom said in the video, referring to his team’s winning streak since defeating the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month. “The ugly ones count too. Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that.”

Shortly after Tom shared the video, his fans took to the comments section to reply with kind words. “Nice win, Tom!” one fan exclaimed while another gushed over having a lot of “respect” for the professional athlete. A third fan joked that they have already been using the outburst as a meme, and a fourth thanked him for everything he’s been doing for the team.

Tom’s latest apology video comes after he made headlines for reports that allege he’s been having marital issues with his wife Gisele, with whom he shares children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivien, 10. Rumors started to circulate about the stability of their union after Tom took a brief leave of absence to deal with “personal issues” during this year’s training camp with the Buccaneers. It was then reported that Gisele had “concerns” when Tom decided to return to the NFL after briefly retiring back in the spring and she also spoke out about it, in an interview.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine earlier this month. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Tom and Gisele were married in 2009 and have been very public about their love for each other over the years. The model and their kids has showed up to many of her husband’s football games to show support. Neither one of them have commented on the recent separation rumors.