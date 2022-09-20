Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos

Adam Sandler has been using a cane for mobility since the start of September, when he underwent a 'scheduled surgery' on his hip.

September 20, 2022 9:25AM EDT
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in THESE PHOTOS, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.

Adam Sandler out and about grabbing breakfast and coffee in California (Photo: Backgrid)

Adam wore a striped pink and black collared shirt and a pair of white shorts on the shopping excursion. He also sported white sneakers and aviator sunglasses. Jackie dressed in a white short and blue jeans. She accessorized her look with a straw visor hat to block out the sun. Adam and Jackie, who have been married since 2003, were not joined by their two daughters Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13.

Adam Sandler out with his wife Jackie Sandler (Photo: Backgrid)

Adam scheduled his surgery in between projects, per TMZ, and he’s expected to recover in time for his comedy tour that starts in October. The actor’s most recent film project was the basketball movie Hustle, which he produced with his Happy Madison Productions. He starred in the film alongside Queen LatifahBen Foster, and Robert Duvall,

There’s plenty more Adam Sandler projects on the horizon. His next movie is Spaceman, a science fiction movie with Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan, followed by the sequel to Murder Mystery where he stars opposite his longtime friend Jennifer Aniston. Adam is also producing the crime comedy The Out-Laws starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, and Nina Dobrev.

All three of those films will be released on Netflix. In January 2020, Adam’s Happy Madison Productions scored a four-movie deal worth $275 million with the streaming service. Adam Sandler is continuing to put out incredible content and we can’t wait to watch it all!

