Savannah James Stuns In Strapless Leather Top At ‘Hustle’ Premiere With LeBron: Photos

Savannah James always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Netflix’s Hustle at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 1. Savannah attended the event with her husband LeBron, and for the occasion, she wore an extremely low-cut leather top with high-waisted trousers.

Savannah’s strapless brown leather Miaou corset top featured an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she tucked it into a pair of high-waisted, loose pleated plaid Honor The Gift pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of peep-toe heels and gorgeous glam.

Savannah’s light brown hair, done by Davontae’ Washington, was in a sleek style parted in the middle while down and pin-straight. A sultry brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip, done by makeup artist, Juanice, completed her look. Savannah posted photos of herself in the outfit on her Instagram with the caption, “Skin caramel, fine like baby hair.”

View Related Gallery LeBron James & Family: Photos Of The NBA Star With His Kids LeBron James spotted strolling e doing some luxury shopping in Portofino with wife Savannah. 09 Sep 2019 Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA499465_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] LeBron James and Savannah James 'Hustle' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Jun 2022

Meanwhile, LeBron looked just as good when he wore a pair of high-waisted, fitted black trousers with a black T-shirt tucked in. On top of his shirt, he wore a fitted brown suede jacket and he topped her look off with white sneakers, a black choker necklace, gold jewelry, and round black sunglasses.

Savannah is always rocking fabulous outfits and another recent favorite was her high-waisted, skintight metallic silver maxi skirt that she styled with a tiny black strapless crop top that showed off underboob. She rocked a neon pink satin blazer on top and accessorized with a black purse and pointed-toe black pumps.