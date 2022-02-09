Watch

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Cutout Crop Top & Skirt — Video

Savannah James shocked the internet with a stunning new Instagram post on Feb. 9, while showing off her sexy outfit of the day.

Just a few weeks ago, Savannah James broke the internet with her sexy black dress, and now, she’s doing it again. But this time around, 37-year-old LeBron James‘ gorgeous wife, 35, is rocking an all-black ensemble that features flattering cutouts and shoulder details and the outfit’s blowing peoples’ minds.

“It’s the hair flip for me,” Savannah captioned the clip below, which has garnered nearly 170,000 likes and thousands of comments from famous friends like Khloe Kardashian, Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and more.

“Soooooo flawless,” Khloe wrote, while Shay added a series of fire emojis. A fan also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Idk why people keep saying Savannah James is underrated. She basically trends every week just off of her natural beauty. She never has to do too much & it works. I’d say she’s very highly rated in everyone’s eyes.” Another said, “It’s actually unethical how fine Savannah James is.”

It’s not yet clear where Savannah might be heading, but it’s clear that she’s dressed to impress. And she’s been making it a habit to show off her gorgeous looks on Instagram, so this is a great addition to that collection of photos and videos.

In late 2021, Savannah slayed in a form-fitting brown velvet dress with a daring backless cut while posing in front of a stack of giant crowns and smiling. “Festive tings,” Savannah captioned the post. And before that, she put on an amazing display in a bejeweled Gucci gown for the premiere of House Of Gucci.

Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts. They got married in 2013 and share three kids together: sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7.

 