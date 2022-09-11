Britney Spears Says Part Of Her ‘Died’ When Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Stopped Talking To Her: ‘My Heart Stopped Beating’

Britney Spears confessed that a “huge part of me died” after her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, stopped speaking to her. “I used to have my kids way more than Kevin [Federline] — people don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative. When they were 6-9 I had them most of the time,” she said in a snippet of a series of audio posts shared to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“Since they’ve gone, I feel like a huge part of me has died. They were my purpose, my joy, they were my everything,” the Kentwood native added. “I looked forward to seeing them — that was what I lived for. Then all of a sudden they were gone…it was like my heart stopped beating. I don’t understand how easy it is for them to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it,” she added.

Britney’s latest comments come just a week after her son Jayden participated in an interview with dad Kevin, opening up about the state of their relationship with the singer. It’s been publicly evident that there was tension after the boys were not in attendance at her June wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, which the teenager explained was as a result of family drama. “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go,” Jayden explained. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her, I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and [Sean] Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Her younger son also made it clear that he was uncomfortable with her sexy posts on Instagram. “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,” he noted. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.”

On her end, Britney says that her boys one day just stopped speaking to her after she said she wanted to see them more. “That one time I said, ‘I want to see you more’ you called your dad and I never saw you again,” Brit recalled in another post on Sept. 5.

“I didn’t do anything wrong and I know I’m not perfect, but the love I’ve given you and how much I adored you in your diplomatic ways, speaking like [my dad Jamie] — self entitled, ‘This can be fixed, I’ll see her when she’s better.’ Jayden it was a miracle I even had a normal conversation when I got out of that place. But you were just like my other family, you secretly loved looking at me like something wrong with me,” she went on. The Crossroads star alleged that the real reason for the interview was financial: given that Sean turns 17 this week and Jayden will be 16, Kevin is only entitled to two more years of child support which she claims is “40 grand a month.”

“Do you guys want me to continue to ‘get better’ so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month [in child support]?” she questioned on Sept. 5. “Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful is that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” she asked.