‘RHODubai’ Preview: Caroline Brooks Calls Phaedra Parks & Spills The Tea About The ‘Insane’ Reunion

Phaedra Parks got the tea about the first-ever Real Housewives of Dubai reunion before almost anyone! In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 7 episode, Caroline Brooks FaceTimes Phaedra from backstage at the reunion and instantly vents about all the drama that’s gone on so far. “Oh my gosh, I went out there and it already started to heat up. It was insane,” Caroline tells the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Phaedra, who experienced many dramatic reunions when she was a peach holder, including a huge blow up with Kandi Burruss, wanted to know more about the drama going down between the Dubai women. “Who’s going crazy?” Phaedra asks Caroline, who then vented about her rival Lesa Milan.

“Lesa is really letting Caroline Stanbury have it. I mean, I’m team Caroline, because Caroline is just responding to what Lesa has said about her publicly on social media and everything after the show,” she explains.

In response, Phaedra gives Caroline some noble advice for her first-ever reunion. “People will be saying their truths and their falsehoods, child,” the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star tells her friend.

Caroline Brooks wasn’t the only Dubai Housewife to spill the tea about the reunion via FaceTime. Caroline Stanbury and Nina Ali call their husbands Sergio and Munaf to inform them of Lesa’s antics. “Lesa is going hard.” it’s bulls*it,” Caroline Stanbury says. Lesa, meanwhile, FaceTimes her husband Rich and tells him that the reunion “is going good”, even though there was nonstop bickering between the six women during Part 1.

Lesa chats with her husband who asks if she’s making amends with her fellow Housewives. “We haven’t gotten to the building bridges part yet,” Lesa admits. It doesn’t seem like there’s going to be peace with this group, especially since Nina is basically done with Lesa. Nina tells her husband Munaf, “I really thought I was going to come on here to make peace with her. She’s the same person.”

But Lesa, who is closely allied with Chanel Ayan, and feuding with her four other co-stars, feels that the women have made some progress in mending their relationships so far at the reunion. “We’re definitely clearing the air,” she says to Rich on FaceTime.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai reunion airs Wednesday, September 7 at 9 pm ET.