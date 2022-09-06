Ashton Kutcher Goes Shirtless As He Surfs With Mila Kunis: Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotted catching some waves in Santa Barbara, Calif. over Labor Day weekend and they appeared to be having the time of their lives! Ashton, 44, donned black swim trunks, black shades, and a blue baseball cap in photos taken on Sunday, Sept. 4, while Mila, 39, stayed warm in a black and purple full-length wetsuit. The That 70s Show alum smiled wide as they boogie boarded in some minor waves using a shared blue board.

The shirtless photos of Ashton came shortly after he revealed he lost 12 pounds due to his intense training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 29. He added that Mila has been “super supportive” of his journey and noted that having the right people with him during his training makes a huge difference. “Surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can,” he explained.

Ashton’s health had already been in the headlines before the revelation, as at the beginning of August, he revealed his battle with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis. “Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis. It knocked out my vision. It knocked out my hearing. It knocked out all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up,” he told Bear Grylls on his National Geographic show, Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

Ashton noted that his experience with vasculitis made his perspective on life drastically change. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,’” he recalled. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Ashton has certainly been making the most of his summer and health with Mila. They were spotted on the beach in Santa Barbara in mid-August enjoying some time as a couple, and before that, they were seen playing football on the beach as well. At the end of the month, they spent some quality time together by grabbing a treat at Yogurtland with their children, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.