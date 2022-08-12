Mila Kunis Rocks Denim Short Shorts For Beach Date With Ashton Kutcher: Photos

Mila Kunis enjoyed a fun day fate with her husband, Ashton Kutcher on the beach in Santa Barbara on Aug. 11 when she rocked tiny shorts and a T-shirt. The 38-year-old put her toned legs on display in tiny denim cutoff short shorts with a baggy white graphic T-shirt.

Mila rocked a baggy white T-shirt with red lining that read “Girls kick a**” in capital letters across the front. Her dark-wash jean shorts were distressed and had cut-off, frayed hems. She accessorized her look with black square sunglasses and had her dark hair thrown up into a messy high bun.

As for Ashton, 44, he rocked a fitted coral Peloton T-shirt with a black, orange, and white patterned bathing suit that was fitted and fell to his knees. The actor topped his look off with a blue and yellow baseball cap. Ashton looked to be in great spirits after revealing that he suffered from a very rare and intense form of vasculitis which caused him to lose his vision and hearing.

If there’s one thing for sure about Mila, it is that she loves a T-shirt – whether it’s cropped or baggy – and totally nails her casual but chic outfits. Just a day ago, she was out in Santa Barbara when she wore another pair of jean shorts that were just as short but were cuffed at the hems. Tucked into her shorts, she rocked a baggy white T-shirt with a bunch of gray smiley faces and one yellow face on it while the bottom read, “Happy.”

Mila accessorized her look with a navy blue flannel tied around her waist, a pair of Paradigm 20-55 Umber Sunglasses, and white Adidas Originals Stan Smith Boost Primeknit Sneakers.