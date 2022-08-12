Mila Kunis Rocks Denim Short Shorts For Beach Date With Ashton Kutcher: Photos

Mila Kunis looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of denim short shorts & a T-shirt while on a date with Ashton Kutcher on the beach.

By:
August 12, 2022 10:18AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis hits the beach wearing a T-shirt that reads "Girls Kick Ass" while Ashton Kutcher sports a bright orange Peloton shirt while catching some rays together with friends in Santa Barbara. Mila was seen drinking a can of beer while sitting under a sun umbrella. Ashton was seen playing fetch with a black Labrador dog. Ashton recently admitted a struggle with his health due to Viculitis a rare auto-immune disease in 2020 but said he is feeling better now. 11 Aug 2022 Pictured: Mila Kunis hits the beach wearing a T-shirt that reads "Girls Kick Ass" while Ashton Kutcher sports a bright orange Peloton shirt. Photo credit: Garett Press (GP) / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885932_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Penelope Cruz rocks a double denim outfit while out in Portofino. Penelope and her family are staying at the Hotel Astoria in Rapallo. **SHOT ON 07/30/2022** Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Garett Press (GP) / MEGA

Mila Kunis enjoyed a fun day fate with her husband, Ashton Kutcher on the beach in Santa Barbara on Aug. 11 when she rocked tiny shorts and a T-shirt. The 38-year-old put her toned legs on display in tiny denim cutoff short shorts with a baggy white graphic T-shirt.

Mila Kunis rocked a baggy white graphic T-shirt with super short denim shorts & sunglasses while hanging on the beach in Santa Monica on August 11. (Garett Press (GP) / MEGA)

Mila rocked a baggy white T-shirt with red lining that read “Girls kick a**” in capital letters across the front. Her dark-wash jean shorts were distressed and had cut-off, frayed hems. She accessorized her look with black square sunglasses and had her dark hair thrown up into a messy high bun.

Mila was joined by Ashton Kutcher who wore a coral Peloton T-shirt with a black, white & orange patterned bathing suit & a black & yellow baseball cap. (Garett Press (GP) / MEGA)

As for Ashton, 44, he rocked a fitted coral Peloton T-shirt with a black, orange, and white patterned bathing suit that was fitted and fell to his knees. The actor topped his look off with a blue and yellow baseball cap. Ashton looked to be in great spirits after revealing that he suffered from a very rare and intense form of vasculitis which caused him to lose his vision and hearing.

If there’s one thing for sure about Mila, it is that she loves a T-shirt – whether it’s cropped or baggy – and totally nails her casual but chic outfits. Just a day ago, she was out in Santa Barbara when she wore another pair of jean shorts that were just as short but were cuffed at the hems. Tucked into her shorts, she rocked a baggy white T-shirt with a bunch of gray smiley faces and one yellow face on it while the bottom read, “Happy.”

Mila accessorized her look with a navy blue flannel tied around her waist, a pair of Paradigm 20-55 Umber Sunglasses, and white Adidas Originals Stan Smith Boost Primeknit Sneakers.

