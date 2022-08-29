Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Lost 12 Lbs. While Marathon Training After Health Scare

Ashton Kutcher, 44, is getting in fantastic shape. The actor opened up about how his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon is going, in a new interview, and admitted to losing 12 lbs. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he told ET, while adding, “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”

He also revealed that he’s learned “surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can.”

With less than three months until the marathon in Nov., Ashton has been giving it his all while being regularly motivated to make a difference in life with the help of his family. “My baseline ‘why’ comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family,” he explained.

“The marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn,” he continued. “A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go to the last mile.”

Ashton’s interview about the upcoming marathon comes a few weeks after he went public about his battle with vasculitis, which is a rare disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” he said on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge appearance. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’”

When Ashton’s not training for a marathon or talking about his past health issues, he’s working on a new show. The talented star is gearing up to release a 16-part digital interview series called Our Future Selves. It will feature various celebrities, including Kenny Chesney, Kim Kardashian, and Natalie Portman running alongside him as he learns what motivates them and why.