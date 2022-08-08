Ashton Kutcher Reveals Secret Health Scare That Nearly Robbed Him Of His Sight & Hearing

The actor opened up about having a severe case of vasculitis, saying he was 'lucky to be alive,' in an upcoming episode of 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls.'

August 8, 2022 12:40PM EDT
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Ashton Kutcher admitted to having a serious run-in with his health during an upcoming appearance of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The 44-year-old actor revealed he had a very intense and rare for of vasculitis, which made him have a greater appreciation for his senses in a preview of the episode on Monday, August 8, via Access

As Ashton walked through the woods with Bear Grylls, 48, he opened up about the experience and how it took him so long to make a complete recovery. “Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis. It knocked out my vision. It knocked out my hearing. It knocked out all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up,” he explained.

Ashton opened up about struggling with the medical scare on the show. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

After the serious struggle with vasculitis, Ashton said his whole perspective shifted. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,” he said. “I’m lucky to be alive.” Ashton’s episode of Running Wild will air on Monday, August 8.

Vasculitis is a condition that leads to blood vessels becoming inflamed, and many forms of it are rare, according to the Mayo Clinic. Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and aches, but hearing buzzing or hearing loss, as well as eye irritation or blindness, can also be symptoms of the disease.

Ashton’s appearance on Running Wild comes months after he and his wife Mila Kunis38, began a huge fundraising mission to support Ukraine amid its battle against Russia back in March. The former That 70s Show stars raised millions to support Mila’s home country, and even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the couple for their efforts. “Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” he wrote.

