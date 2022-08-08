Ashton Kutcher Plays Football On The Beach Shirtless With Mila Kunis After Health Scare

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had a blast at the beach on Saturday, August 6. The couple were spotted playing football in the sand together just days before Ashton, 44, revealed that he had suffered from a rare form of vasculitis in a preview for Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The couple seemed like they were in good spirits as soaked in some sun in Santa Barbara.

The former That 70s Show stars were both dressed perfectly for a hot day on the shore. Ashton went shirtless while rocking a white baseball cape and an orange and navy blue swimsuit. Mila, 38, sported a black cap, along with a white t-shirt and denim short-shorts. The pair relaxed and tossed a football around, clearly making the most out of their weekend.

The photos were taken just days before a preview clip of Ashton’s episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls was released, where he opened up about a serious health scare about two years ago. While speaking to outdoorsman Bear Grylls, the actor admitted to temporarily losing both his sight and hearing after contracting a rare form of vasculitis.

View Related Gallery Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Family: Photos Of The Stars & Their Kids Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk hand in hand with their kids Wyatt and Dimitri during a quick trip to Erewhon Market together over the weekend in Studio City. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ashton said it took about a year to recover, and he admitted that it changed his perspective on a number of things. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,” he explained. “I’m lucky to be alive.

Despite the struggle with vasculitis, Ashton seems to have made a full recovery! He looked just as healthy as ever in the photos of him throwing the pigskin around. It’s not clear if the couple were at the beach alone or with their two kids: Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.