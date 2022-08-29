Gal Gadot Sizzles In Bronze Bikini While Relaxing By The Pool: Photos

Hello Wonder Woman! Gal Gadot showed off her thin figure and impressive abs in new photos of the actress living her best life at the pool.

By:
August 29, 2022 11:59AM EDT
Gal Gadot
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend Chantel Jeffries shows off her beach body in a bright pink bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. The model turned DJ wore a Barbie inspired pink bikini on a summer beach day in South Beach. She is currently single after having dating high profile performers like Bieber and Alex Taggart of The Chainsmokers.Pictured: Chantel JeffriesRef: SPL5331683 090822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen looks amazing in a revealing black one-piece swimsuit as she enjoys the beach with a friend in Miami. 13 Aug 2022 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886348_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot, 37, looked absolutely stunning in new summertime snapshots she shared on Sunday, August 28. The Wonder Woman star rocked a sexy bronze bikini that showcased her fit physique as she laid out on a white towel next to the pool. Gal put her hair in a bun and gleefully soaked up the sun.

In the first photo, Gal sipped a beverage out of a white coffee cup as she sat on the towel next to the pool. Gal’s incredible abs were fully visible as she laid out in the sun. In the second photo, the Red Notice star dipped her feet in the pool, as a tiny hand from possibly one of her children reached out from the pool and touched Gal’s leg. Gal had a big smile on her face in the sweet moment.

The Israeli actress used a simple sun emoji to caption her poolside post. Her followers gushed over her gorgeous look in the comments section and noted how amazing Gal looks after having three children. Indeed, Gal gave birth to her youngest child, daughter Daniella, only 14 months ago. Her fans were right on the money with how incredible Gal looks now!

Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot at the ‘Red Notice’ premiere on November 3, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

In addition to baby Danielle, Gal is a proud mom to daughters Maya, 5, and Alma, 10, with her husband Jaron Varsano, 47. She announced her youngest child’s birth on June 29 by sharing a sweet family photo with her new baby girl. “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG,” she said.

Fans first learned Gal’s exciting pregnancy news when she took to social media on March 1, 2021, the morning after wearing a loose-fitting dress to the Golden Globes. She posted a photo of her hubby and two daughters each touching her growing baby bump. Gal and Jason first met in 2006 at a party in the Israeli desert, and said their ‘I do’s just two years later in September 2008.

More From Our Partners

ad