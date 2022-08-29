Gal Gadot Sizzles In Bronze Bikini While Relaxing By The Pool: Photos

Gal Gadot, 37, looked absolutely stunning in new summertime snapshots she shared on Sunday, August 28. The Wonder Woman star rocked a sexy bronze bikini that showcased her fit physique as she laid out on a white towel next to the pool. Gal put her hair in a bun and gleefully soaked up the sun.

In the first photo, Gal sipped a beverage out of a white coffee cup as she sat on the towel next to the pool. Gal’s incredible abs were fully visible as she laid out in the sun. In the second photo, the Red Notice star dipped her feet in the pool, as a tiny hand from possibly one of her children reached out from the pool and touched Gal’s leg. Gal had a big smile on her face in the sweet moment.

The Israeli actress used a simple sun emoji to caption her poolside post. Her followers gushed over her gorgeous look in the comments section and noted how amazing Gal looks after having three children. Indeed, Gal gave birth to her youngest child, daughter Daniella, only 14 months ago. Her fans were right on the money with how incredible Gal looks now!

In addition to baby Danielle, Gal is a proud mom to daughters Maya, 5, and Alma, 10, with her husband Jaron Varsano, 47. She announced her youngest child’s birth on June 29 by sharing a sweet family photo with her new baby girl. “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG,” she said.

Fans first learned Gal’s exciting pregnancy news when she took to social media on March 1, 2021, the morning after wearing a loose-fitting dress to the Golden Globes. She posted a photo of her hubby and two daughters each touching her growing baby bump. Gal and Jason first met in 2006 at a party in the Israeli desert, and said their ‘I do’s just two years later in September 2008.