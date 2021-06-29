Gal Gadot Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter, Daniella & Shares Precious First Family Photo

Gal Gadot is a mom of three! The ‘Wonder Woman’ star has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Jaron Varsano.

Congratulations are in order for Gal Gadot, who has welcomed her third child! The Wonder Woman star, 35, gave birth to a little baby girl, Daniella, on June 29, she revealed in an adorable Instagram post. Gal, who also shares daughters Maya, 4, and Alma, 9, with her husband Jaron Varsano, shared a family photo with her new baby girl, writing, “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

Fans first learned Gal’s exciting pregnancy news when she took to social media on March 1, 2021, the morning after wearing a loose-fitting dress to the Golden Globes. “Here we go again,” Gal captioned a cute photo of her family lounging in bed together. Her hubby and two daughters each put a gentle hand on her growing baby bump. The pregnancy announcement came just one day after she presented an award while rocking a custom, white mini dress by Givenchy at the Globes

Gal’s husband. Jason took, to Instagram while she was on stage at the show to gush over his gorgeous wife. “My one and only,” he captioned a photo, which featured him watching Gal on a screen from backstage. He also posted an adorable snap of their daughters, who were at home watching their mom on TV. Gal and Jason first met in 2006 a party in the Israeli desert, and said their ‘I do’s just two years later in September 2008.

Gal, who is notoriously private, unsurprisingly kept a low profile while she was pregnant. However, she was spotted on a rare outing on March 18 with her two daughters. The trio were seen getting some shopping done on the beautiful, breezy day. Gal rocked a white tee and black faux leather leggings, completing her look with a pair of black ankle boots. Fans even got their first glimpse of Gal’s growing baby bump. Congratulations to the adorable family!