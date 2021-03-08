Critics Choice Awards 2021: Gal Gadot & More Wear Sexy Pant Suits For Virtual Red Carpet At Home

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards were jam-packed with stylish outfits & many stars opted to forego gowns, choosing pantsuits instead!

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 7, looked a bit different than past awards shows and the stars looked stunning on the virtual red carpet. While award shows are usually full of gorgeous gowns and dresses, this year, the stars opted to wear pantsuits for the occasion and we loved all of the looks. Gal Gadot and Amanda Seyfried are just two of the many celebrities that opted for chic pants and we rounded up all the best looks from the evening.

Gal Gadot

Gal, 35, looked fabulous in a Prabal Gurung ensemble featuring a massive white ruffled blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted navy blue trousers. She topped her look off with earrings featuring 18k yellow gold and platinum, warm green beryls, diamonds, and morganites, from Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda, 35, stole the show when she opted to wear a long-sleeve sheer black sparkly Miu Miu top with a white bib, black bowtie, and buttons down the front. She tucked the shirt into a pair of high-waisted, fitted black cropped trousers with a satin waistband. The star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank, topped her look off with dazzling Fred Leighton jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, 35, was nominated for Best Comedy Actress, and she slayed in her Dolce & Gabbana getup. She rocked a completely bedazzled black three-piece suit, featuring a dazzling statement lapel from the Secrets & Diamonds runway show. She topped her look off with a face shield from the new Fall Winter 2021 runway and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett, 62, dazzled in her black sequin Alberta Ferretti suit, which she wore with just a blazer and nothing underneath. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous jewelry from David Yurman and Graziela Gems.