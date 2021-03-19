Pregnant Gal Gadot Spotted Shopping In Rare Pics With Adorable Daughters Maya, 4, & Alma, 9

See Gal Gadot shopping with her two little girls after announcing her third pregnancy!

Girls’ day! Gal Gadot and her two little girls, Maya, 4, and Alma, 9, were spotted out and about on March 18 getting some shopping done on the beautiful, breezy day. The Wonder Woman star, 35, looked super cute and casual, rocking a graphic white T-shirt beneath a jean jacket and a pair of black faux leather leggings. Gal completed her look with a pair of black ankle boots with a slight heel. Fans could just glimpse Gal’s growing baby bump beneath her white T-shirt!

Gal’s daughters, both of whom she shares with husband Yaron Varsano, looked absolutely precious. Alma wore a black sweatshirt with gray stars, and a pair of black pants. Maya looked absolutely precious, donning a princess dress with a pink tulle skirt, white bodice with colorful flowers patterned across the fabric, and a long sleeve maroon shirt beneath. All three wore face masks, ensuring that they were keeping themselves and those around them safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is one of the first instances that fans have seen the actress and her little girls out and about since Gal announced that she and her husband are expecting their third little one! Gal made the perfect announcement on March 1, taking to Twitter and sharing a sweet family photo with her husband of more than 10 years and their two littles ones. In the selfie snap, Gal, her husband, and their daughters absolutely beamed at the camera, while Yaron, Alma, and Maya each rested one hand on Gal’s belly.

“Here we go again,” Gal captioned the precious photo, adding a few emojis after her words. Gal and her family received so much love from fans and famous friends, with many sending along their “congratulations” to the growing family! It’s so clear just how close Gal is to her two darling girls and her adoring husband. We cannot wait to see Gal’s pregnancy journey continue.