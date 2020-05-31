Gal Gadot Teases Possible Romance With Kristen Wiig’s Character In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot spilled some details about what fans can expect in the upcoming DC movie ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in a new interview and admitted that there’s ‘sexual tension’ between her and Kristen Wiig’s character.

It looks like there could be a romantic connection between Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig‘s the Cheetah in the upcoming highly-anticipated flick Wonder Woman 1984! The film’s stars, including Gal, Kristen, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal revealed details about what fans can expect in the 2020 movie, in a new interview with SFX Magazine, and one of those details spoke of possible on-screen love with the two ladies. It all started when Gal and Kristen talked about fan theories regarding their characters.

When asked whether or not Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman and Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah were on a date in one particular scene that showed them in the trailer for the film, 46-year-old Kristen didn’t hesitate to take it in a romantic direction. “Oh, for a lesbian thing?” she asked. 35-year-old Gal then quickly chimed in to give a bit of a hint to the answer. “The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that!” she said.

Although Gal’s response isn’t really a confirmation of a romance and there was no romance between the ladies in the original work of the DC comic, it definitely seems to remind fans that anything can happen in the mysterious and exciting world of film. Director Patty Jenkins has made it known, however, that the new film is “clearly about Steve [Trevor],” Wonder Woman’s love interest from the first film. Chris plays the role and he’s back from the dead under unknown circumstances this time around.

“The whole story was about Steve. It’s a love story with Steve,” Patty told the outlet. “There wasn’t room for two for Diana.” But rest assured, action lovers, because it doesn’t look like the film will be just about love. There will be some intense fighting scenes as well and that was proven in a clip released by Warner Bros. earlier this month.

In the clip, Wonder Woman and Cheetah can be seen involved in a fight with each other at the White House. Cheetah uses her wrist gauntlets to counter Wonder Woman’s golden lasso and the eye-catching visuals make it something that any fan of the film would look forward to seeing!

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled to have a summer release of June 5 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been pushed back to Aug. 14.