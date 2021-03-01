Gal Gadot Pregnant: Actress Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Sweet Family Pic Cradling Her Bump

Gal Gadot is pregnant for the third time! On March 1, she confirmed the exciting news with a photo that showed her husband and their two daughters cradling her growing belly!

Gal Gadot is going to be a mom of three! The Wonder Woman actress, 35, confirmed her the news on Monday, in identical posts on Twitter and Instagram — after she appeared at the Golden Globes in a loose-fitting dress the night before. “Here we go again,” Gadot captioned a cute photo of the family lounging in bed together. Her husband Jaron Varsano and their daughters, Alma, 9 and Maya, 3, all put a gentle hand on her growing belly.

Gadot received a ton of congratulatory messages in the comments, including support from her celebrity friends. Hilary Swank and Derrick Jones, (a.k.a. D-Nice). “Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!!”, Swank wrote, while the DJ added, “Congrats!!!”

Gadot’s pregnancy announcement comes just one day after she presented at the Golden Globe Awards, where she she hid her baby bump in a custom, white mini dress by Givenchy. Gadot, whose angelic ensemble included a white sheer cape, wore jewelry by Tiffany and Co. She donned a never-before-seen pendant from the 2021 Blue Book Collection, according to the brand on social media. The pendant features a bicolor zoisite that shifts from violet-blue to purplish-red, depending on the angle, which coordinated well with her red lip.

Her husband took to instagram on the night of the Globes to gush over his wife. Jaron, who stood backstage while Gadot presented, shared a screen-grab of the actress on stage with the caption, “My one and only”. He also shared a sweet snap of the couple’s daughters, who were pictured at home watching their mom on TV.

Congratulations to the actress and her family on their new addition!