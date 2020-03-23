D-Nice: 5 Things About The ‘Club Quarantine DJ’ Who Has J.Lo & Michelle Obama Dancing

This DJ is throwing the best online quarantine party, and drew the likes of A-listers like Oprah, Gabrielle Union, and Ellen DeGeneres on his latest viral stream!

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, 49, has the hottest club going! The DJ has become a viral sensation for his homespun “parties” during the COVID-19 crisis, providing good jams and positive vibes for thousands around the world — including some of our favorite celebrities. On his first digital get together, he drew over 100,000 simultaneous club goers, and, not surprisingly, doubled it the following day! Here’s 5 things to know about the “Club Quarantine” creator and Bronx, NY native who is keeping us boogying away right in our living rooms!

1. He was part of Boogie Down Productions. Alongside members Lawrence Kris “KRS-One” Parker and Scott “La Rock” Sterling, D-Nice co-created the group in 1986. The group took their name from a longstanding nickname for The Bronx. They went on to drop their debut album Criminal Minded in 1987, just five months before DJ Scott La Rock was tragically murdered at 25 years old. KRS-One and D-Nice continued as a duo, and went on to release four more albums together. D-Nice eventually went solo, and released two projects of his own: 1990’s Call Me D-Nice and 1991’s To Tha Rescue.

2. He created “Club Quarantine” on Instagram. In response to the devastating response to COVID-19 — which has lead to weeks of self-quarantine and many losing their jobs — D-Nice created the ultimate escape with music. His first show on Friday, Mar. 20 went for nearly 10 hours and drew every A-list name imaginable including Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Dwyane Wade, Janet Jackson, and Ellen DeGeneres! Oprah gave the DJ a shoutout on Twitter shortly after, dubbing the livestream “the best party of 1 and 100k I have ever been to.” DJ also opened up about why he started the online Club: “I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me.”

3. He discovered Kid Rock. Early on in his career, Kid Rock — a Detroit native — was interested in the hip-hop scene. After joining a breakdance crew, he began rapping as part of a hiphop group called The Beast Crew. He eventually met D-Nice, who invited him to open up for Boogie Down Productions and later helped him sign his first-ever record deal with Jive Records in 1988. D-Nice was also credited as a producer on Kid’s 1990 debut, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast.

4. He’s an actor and photographer. In addition to being a DJ, producer and rapper, D-Nice is also a professional photographer! Some of his credits include the covers for Pharoahe Monch‘s 2011 album W.A.R. (We Are Renegades), Kenny Lattimore‘s Vulnerable from 2017, and Carl Thomas‘ 2007 album So Much Better. He’s also got several film credits to his iMDB, including appearances in the Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith film Girls Trip.

5. He’s a native New Yorker. D-Nice was born Derrick Jones on June 19, 1970 in The Bronx, NY. Derrk is a dad of two, to daughter Ashli Jones, reportedly born in 1996, as well as daughter Dylan Coleman-Jones with ex Kelli M. Coleman. He later married actress Malinda Williams in August 2008, he married actress Malinda Williams, but separated the following year before finalizing their divorce in June 2010.