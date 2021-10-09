Gal Gadot & Husband Jaron Varsano Spotted In Rare Photos Together Out On A Stroll In West Hollywood — Photos

Gal Gadot makes a rare and casual appearance with her husband while out on a walk in Los Angeles and we’re loving the outfit ensemble!

Looking cool and casual on the streets of Los Angeles Tuesday October 5, Gal Gadot stepped out with her husband Jaron Varsano, 46, who we rarely ever see with the Wonder Woman 1984 star. Gal and Jaron were spotted in West Hollywood enjoying the perfect fall weather as the Israeli actress wore a matching olive green linen button-down shirt and shorts, and a chic black crossbody bag and black sandals to match. We may not catch Jaron often but we can see that the handsome man has style! The businessman sported a black shirt and jacket, paired with cuffed denim jeans and black and white trainers. You know what they say, the couple that slays together stays together!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe staple and her real estate developer husband, who is also from Israel, have been married for 13 years. The couple share three daughters together: 10-year old Alma, 4-year old Maya and three-month old Daniella, who was born on June 29, 2021. The actress posted a sweet photo of the whole family cradled around the youngest of the bunch on her Instagram saying, “My sweet family [emoji] I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired [emoji]),” she started off. “We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”

Almost four months after giving birth, it’s no wonder Gal and Jaron may be eager for some much-needed alone time. After all, even Wonder Woman needs a break from a full house! And speaking of a busy schedule, Gal has a new movie set to be released on Netflix in November. Red Notice stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as an Interpol agent looking to nab two rival criminals on a global most wanted list. Who are the criminals you might ask? Gal is one of them, playing the character of Sarah Black, and she stars opposite Ryan Reynolds, who plays Nolan Booth. And if we have to state the obvious, yes, this is most certainly a comedy because what film with Ryan starring in it wouldn’t be? Red Notice drops on Netflix November 12.