Gal Gadot Is Beyond Gorgeous In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit While Vacationing With Gal Pals

Gal Gadot has got it goin’ on. The actress rocked a sexy one-piece swimsuit while vacationing with friends. See her stunning tropical getaway pics here!

Gal Gadot, 33, is one sexy siren of the sea. The Wonder Woman actress shared a beach-side snapshot on Jan 8, and looked so stunning in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit! In the one-shouldered bathing suit, which featured a cutout across her stomach, Gal’s long, lean body stood tall next to the icy clue waters behind her. With windswept hair, and a beaming smile on her face, Gal had never looked better!

Somewhere between taking a dip in the blue ocean waters, and spending time with her gal pals, Gal found her zen. She shared the sweetest caption about what the trip meant to her! “Wow. What a magical vacation with inspiring women that I’m lucky to have in my life,” she wrote. “So many laughs and funny moments, deep conversations about life in the most beautiful set up of our beautiful nature.. Couldn’t be more grateful,” she added. The actress enjoyed her vacay with fellow Israeli actresses including Rotem Sela, Yael Goldman and Maya Dagan. In another photo she posted, Gal and five of her pals can be seen taking in a sunset. So picturesque!

The actress has a lot to be grateful for these days, and so do her fans. She just finished filming the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel! After filming officially wrapped, Gal took to Instagram with a message of gratitude. “We did it. Again!!” Gadot wrote in her post. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

After all of her hard working filming Wonder Woman, Gal deserves a little fun in the sun! We’re only slightly jealous of all her gorgeous getaway pictures!