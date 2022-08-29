Amber Heard’s Sister Calls MTV ‘Disgusting’ After Johnny Depp’s VMA Appearance

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez didn’t hold back, when clapping back at MTV over Amber’s ex-husband Johnny Depp making cameo appearances as the Moon Person on Sunday, August 28. Whitney took to her Instagram Stories to call out the network and show further support to her sister, two months after the defamation trial between the two ruled in Johnny’s favor.

Whitney, 34, shared a graphic showing her sister, 36, with a “D” in front of the VMAs logo. “@MTV You’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters,” she wrote, and included the hashtag #DVMAS, which appears to be a reference to domestic violence. DVMAS is also an abbreviation, which stands for “Domestic Violence Myth Acceptance Scale,” per The University of Maine. The image also had a show of support for her sister. “I stand with Amber Heard,” it read next to a photo of the Aquaman actress.

Johnny, 59, appeared as the face of the iconic astronaut associated with MTV and the VMAs. The award show cut to him in a pre-recorded video message a few times in between commercials. As the Moon Person floated above the crowd, Johnny joked about being “available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.” The cameos marked his first televised appearance since the defamation trial between him and Amber came to an end in June. Amber was ordered to pay Johnny $10 million, while he was ordered to pay her $2 million for statements made by Adam Waldman.

This is far from the first time that Whitney has spoken out in support of her sister. Amber’s sister was one of many witnesses that was called to the stand during the defamation trial. After the jury ruled in the Ed Wood actor’s favor, Whitney also made an Instagram post, continuing to show support for Amber. “I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you.”