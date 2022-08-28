Johnny Depp Makes Comeback As Moonman At VMAs In 1st TV Appearance Since Trial

Johnny Depp made his first major TV appearance since winning his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28. Johnny, 59, addressed/didn’t address the controversy surrounding the trial against his ex, 36, as he appeared as a Moonman in a video at the famed award show. Watch his appearance below!

Johnny was seen on-screen, floating in the astronaut outfit as the award show kicked off! His suit was made to emulate the famous VMA trophy that every winner takes home. He floated above the stage before host LL Cool J took the stage. He joked about being “available” for appearances at major events like birthdays and weddings. “Any old thing you need,” he quipped.

While Johnny has certainly kept busy since the jury ruled in his favor against the Aquaman star, he hasn’t made any major televised appearances until the award show. Before the verdict came back, the Ed Wood actor had flown to England to perform alongside his friend Jeff Beck at some of the guitarist’s concerts. The duo also put out a new record, and Johnny is planning to tour with his supergroup the Hollywood Vampires in 2023.

Besides the musical appearances, Johnny has been seen working on some new movies, including Jeanne du Barry, which has been filming in Paris and will feature him playing King Louis XV. He’s also expected to star in the upcoming movie Modigliani, which is about the famed French painter of the same name. Aside from movies, he’s also reportedly signed a deal with Dior to be the new face of the fragrance brand. Since the verdict, he’s seemed eager to return to work.

While Amber has attempted to overturn the verdict and appeal the jury’s decision, Johnny seems to be feeling very positive since he won the defamation case. After his victory, he celebrated by releasing a statement thanking the jury and his supporters. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” he wrote. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”