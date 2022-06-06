Amber Heard’s Sister Supports Her After Johnny Depp Trial Loss: ‘Forever By Your Side’

Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, spoke out after the actress lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Whitney, who testified in support of Amber, 36, during the trial, released a statement on Instagram three days after the jury delivered their verdict. “I still stand with you, sissy,” Whitney wrote. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

Whitney continued, “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side.” Whitney concluded her message by writing “#istandwithamberheard,” which has been used on social media by supporters of the Aquaman star.

Amber’s sister was by her side throughout the weeks-long trial in Fairfax County, Virginia. She was there when the jury of seven decided on June 1 that Amber’s 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post was indeed defamatory against Johnny. Whitney was called to the stand during the trial on May 18 and testified that she saw bruises on her sister during Amber’s marriage to Johnny, 58.

“Amber has worked so hard to overcome everything that she went through in the duration of their relationship. She has really really tried her best to move past it,” Whitney said in court, adding that her famous sister “started having panic attacks” when Amber was with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Whitney made those same claims when she was called as a witness in the 2020 lawsuit that Johnny filed against The Sun.

Since she lost the trial, Amber has to pay her ex-husband $10.4 million in compensatory damages. However, her lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft has said that Amber cannot afford to do that, and that she plans to appeal the jury’s decision. Amber did win $2 million in the verdict over a statement made by Johnny’s lawyer Adam Waldman that was deemed defamatory against her. After the verdict was read, Amber released a statement, saying she was “heartbroken” over the decision and that it “sets back the clock” for women coming forward about alleged abuse.