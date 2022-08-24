Rob Lowe Bonds With Look-Alike Sons Matthew, 29, & John, 27, On St. Tropez Vacation

Summer’s not over yet! Rob Lowe enjoyed a tropical vacay with his sons Matthew and John in St. Tropez before September rolls around. The father and sons trio were seen standing on a dock before heading on a boat ride off the coast of France on Wednesday, August 24. Rob, 58, Matthew, 29, and John, 27, all looked ready to enjoy the clear blue seas as they dressed light for their vacation.

The Wayne’s World actor rocked a short white bathing suit with a black-and-blue outline of leaves, along with a white t-shirt and flip-flops. He also accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a pair of aviator sunglasses. Matthew was seen talking to his dad. He sported a colorful swimsuit and a pink short-sleeve button-down, as well as a pair of sunglasses. John went for a beige outfit, as he wore an open-button down and a matching pair of lounge pants. It’s unclear if Rob’s wife Sheryl Berkoff also joined them on the excursion.

It seemed like all the Lowe men had a blast on the boat ride. Matthew posted a short video of the horizon as he rode on the boat on his Instagram Story. Rob also shared an awesome family photo of him and his sons shirtless in their bathing suits, as they rode the boat. As he sat between his sons, he captioned the pic, “Lowe boys on the med.” John also re-shared the family photo to his Instagram Stories.

Rob clearly loves bonding with his kids, and he’s regularly posted pictures of himself and the boys on his Instagram. When John celebrated his 27th birthday back in March, the St. Elmo’s Fire star shared a then-and-now photo of himself with John as a baby and a grownup shot of his son, flexing his muscles alongside him.