Olivia Wilde Says She Has ‘Deep Love’ For Harry Styles & Reveals Why They Keep Their Romance Private

Image Credit: MEGA

Olivia Wilde finally opened up about her relationship with pop star Harry Styles! The Hollywood A-lister, 38, has previously kept quite mum about dating the “As It Was” singer, 28 — but in a new interview detailing their work together on the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, she drops a few clues into their very private romance.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” Olivia told Variety. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, Olivia and Harry have been getting more and more involved. First sparking romance rumors while attending a wedding together in Jan. 2021, and actress and the Coachella headliner have since enjoyed a slew of romantic outings together. Olivia has even been spotted attending Harry’s concerts!

The interview comes after Olivia gave a big shout out to Harry on Instagram in July, as she played a snippet of his song “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” from his new album Harry’s House via her Stories. The Book Smart director may have been giving Harry a little lip service as he did the same when he stopped by The Howard Stern show and gushed about working with Olivia on Don’t Worry Darling.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” the former One Direction bandmember began. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.” He added, “It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Harry’s tribute to Olivia came only days after the pair were spotted vacationing together in Italy. The American beauty looked deep in conversation while walking alongside her British beau during the holiday, as the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker couldn’t take his eyes off her! How sweet!

The Italian getaway was the first sighting of the couple together since Olivia was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in the middle of the ComicCon presentation. A source confirmed to HollywoodLife that the contents of the envelope were documents pertaining to Olivia and Jason’s kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, and also revealed that Jason allegedly was unaware where his former fiancée would be served.

In the Variety interview, Olivia dished on the incident, saying, “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. She added. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”